To 'James,' With Love: Rishi Kapoor Got This Birthday Wish From Gurudev Co-Star Anil Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in a still from Gurudev. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also co-starred in Vijay and Karobaar "You've always been like family to me," wrote Anil Kapoor "I am looking forward to us working together as well," he added

Rishi Kapoor might be in New York for his 67th birthday but the actor's co-stars and loved ones made him feel at home by sending special greetings to him. One such birthday wish came from his Gurudev co-star Anil Kapoor. In his birthday wish, the Naayak actor addressed Rishi Kapoor as "James" (a nickname that was given to Rishi Kapoor by Anil Kapoor). Anil Kapoor wrote in his birthday wish: "You've always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again and look forward to us working together as well. Sending you lots of love and light."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

Happy Birthday, James @chintskap!

You've always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2019

As of now, Rishi Kapoor hasn't reacted to the birthday greeting shared by Anil Kapoor or should we say Patton (as he lovingly calls the actor). The duo have worked together in films such as Vijay and Karobaar. That's not it, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam made their Bollywood debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in films like Sahibaan, Yaraana and Prem Granth also wished the actor on Twitter on Wednesday. She wrote: "Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!"

Happy birthday @chintskap . Wishing you a year of good health and happiness! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 4, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor, where the Mulk actor is undergoing treatment for cancer. Earlier, Mumbai Mirror reported that the actor will be celebrating his 67th birthday in Mumbai. However, the actor denied the reports. Rishi Kapoor moved to New York in September last year after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.