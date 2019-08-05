Rishi And Neetu Kapoor Met Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa 'Chalte Chalte' In New York

Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor and Neeu Kapoor, currently in New York, often embark on touristy trips in and around Big Apple and guess who they bumped into on Sunday? Looks like actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa's place and timing coincided with the Kapoors. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor quickly roped in the celeb couple for a mini photoshoot and shared glimpses of it on Instagram. "Bas chalte chalet met this wonderful actor Rajkummar Rao. Patralekhaa made my day with some lovely words," Neetu Kapoor captioned the photos. Rishi Kapoor, who flew into New York for cancer treatment in September last year, has been abroad for over ten months now.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, here's what Patralekhaa had posted last week from her vacation diaries:

On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor posted a rather emotional tweet about missing home: "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky. Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home," he wrote.

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

Earlier, he marked 10 months in New York with a tweet that said: "Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY."

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is currently in remission and is expected to return home soon. Hinting at Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured wedding to Alia Bhatt, a source had told news agency IANS: "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan. And he's counting the days. But he's not ready yet to return."

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2018 film Rajma Chawal.

