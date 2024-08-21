Rishab Shetty's <i>Kantara Chapter 1</i>: An Update On The Film's Shooting Schedule

An update on Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1. The 4th shooting schedule for Rishab Shetty's upcoming film Kantara Chapter 1 is set to begin next week and it will comprise a massive action sequence shot on a grand scale. A source close to the project said, "The 4th shooting schedule for Kantara Chapter 1 is set to begin next week. This schedule will feature a massive action sequence shot on a grand scale, promising to elevate the film's visual and cinematic experience." Meanwhile, the first installment of Kantara won big at the 70th National Film Awards (more on that later).

Kantara garnered massive praise from film critics and audience alike. The film has won the National Award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also won the Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction. Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film. After the film's National Award wins, the makers, Hombale Films, shared a special note on Instagram. An excerpt from the post read, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Kantara, which released in 2022, opened to stellar reviews and was equally adept at impressing the audience. The film initially released in Kannada. After the success of the film, the makers decided to release the dubbed version in other languages, including Hindi and Malayalam. The film is now streaming on OTT platforms.

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, also featured him in the lead role. The film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Manasi Sudhir, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles. The film also found fans in Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan. Others stars also shared appreciation posts for the film.