Kantara A Legend Chapter-1: Rishab Shetty Roars In First Poster From The Prequel

A still from Kantara (courtesy: primevideoin)

Prime Video India, on Tuesday, announced its new slate, introducing upcoming series and movies on the OTT platform. The event was a star-studded affair and mostly hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Among the 29 movies set to be available on the platform after their theatrical release, one big name is Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 – a prequel to the superhit film Kantara. The official Instagram page of Prime Video India also shared a poster of the movie that reveals its director and protagonist, Rishab Shetty, in an intense avatar. The character has a rugged appearance, wielding a Trishul in one hand and an axe in the other. Along with the post, Prime Video India wrote, “There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God's chosen tribal leader. #Kantara available post-theatrical release.”

At the Prime Video event, a special traditional dance performance was also dedicated to Kantara. Similar to the film, the audience witnessed artists performing Bhuta Kola, a ritual dance primarily performed in Karnataka to honour local deities. This dance form holds significance in Tulu adivasi traditions. The note attached to the video read, “Traditions and culture woven together effortlessly into a performance!”

In November last year, the production house of the film, Hombale Films, made an announcement regarding Kantara: Chapter 1 on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! It's not just light, it's a darshana #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM.”





Check out the first look teaser of Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 below:

Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.