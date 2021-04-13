Richa Chadha's Thank You Note To Ali Fazal For Taking Care Of Her After She Got A Fracture, Is Everything

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy therichachadha)

Richa Chadha's thank you note for boyfriend Ali Fazal is the definition of adorable. On Tuesday night, the actress shared a super cute picture of herself, along with which, she shared a note for Ali Fazal for taking care of her after she got a fracture. The Masaan actress began the note with the words that put everything into perspective. "In sickness and in health is basically a pinkie promise Ali Fazal," she wrote. She added, "Thank you my best for taking care of me through this stupid fracture. That's avocado and tomatoes on gluten free toast, served right on the couch."

The couple always manage to give us all sorts of goals. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to get married in April last year. However, they postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actors' spokesperson told news agency PTI last year, "They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns.

Both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have impressive filmography. They are also veterans when it comes to international film festivals. Richa's Gangs Of Wasseypur and Masaan were screened at Cannes Film Festival. Her film Words With Gods premiered at the Venice Film Festival, while Love Sonia had a screening at the London Indian Film Festival.

Ali Fazal, besides Bollywood films, has featured in several international projects. Victoria And Abdul (which released in 2017) was Ali Fazal's second big international project after the 2015 film Furious 7, in which he made a special appearance. The actor will also star in Death On The Nile, co-starring Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot.