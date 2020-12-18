Hey Ali Fazal, Why The 'Claw' In Birthday Wish For Richa Chadha? He Has 'No Idea'

Ali Fazal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alifazal9 )

Highlights Richa Chadha celebrated her birthday with Ali Fazal on Friday

Ali Fazal shared a special post for her on social media

"Happy birthday, Habibti," he wrote

Richa Chadha celebrated her 34th birthday with fiance, actor Ali Fazal, on Friday. The actress' latest release Unpaused, an anthology of five lockdown stories, premiered on Prime Video on her birthday. To wish Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal shared a set of pictures of himself, the actress and their friend, actor Satyajeet Dubey and accompanied them with an ROFL, as well as, sweet note. Writing about his hilarious pose in the first photo, Ali wrote: "I have no idea why I decided the claw. And that lovely expression." He added: "But my love. It was indeed the best night - to be with you. And to be able to tell you, how beautiful and lovely you are among other rather lengthy adjectives. And that they will never really get to the versions of you I cherish and have the privilege of knowing. Happy Birthday, Habibti! Onward and upward! The last picture is you in your clumsy self sunkissed! That's how I see you."

Here's what Ali Fazal shared for birthday girl Richa Chadha:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been living together for quite some time. Earlier, talking about having Ali Fazal as her flatmate in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa Chadha said: "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It's good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been together for over five years now. They got engaged earlier this year and were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of work, Ali Fazal will next be seen in Death On The Nile and Fukrey 3, which will also star Richa Chadha.