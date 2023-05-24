Richa Chadha Defends Cannes Attendees Without Films: 'Let Them Be'

Image was shared by Richa Chadha. (courtesy: therichachadha)

The Cannes film festival is one of the most prestigious events in the world of cinema. The best works are screened and celebrated at the festival with actors, filmmakers, technicians, and critics gathering in one spot. It is also a great opportunity for brands to mark their presence, and several brands do so through their celebrity brand ambassadors. Over the years, several Indian actors and artists have made their presence felt at the film festival, with their films as well as through brand associations. A select few have also featured on the jury. This year, many social media influencers from India have also made their debut at Cannes. This, in turn, has led to the list of attendees coming under the scrutiny of social media users, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the film festival becoming more about fashion and less about movies.

In this regard, actress Richa Chadha has shared an Instagram Stories post, asking people to “let them (influencers/ ambassadors) be.” She wrote, “There's a lot of chatter on social media about Cannes, fashion, film, etc. Just wanna say, don't s**t on anyone, please. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thanking brands/designers/alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It's also a great venue for marketing, no? Let them be. You will notice most people say they're at the red carpet but won't specify the film. Well, cuz they're not here with a film or for a film.” Richa Chadha is currently at the Cannes film festival along with her husband, actor Ali Fazal in the capacity of the producers of their film Girls Will Be Girls.

Richa Chadha – who has previously attended the festival with her films Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur, continued, “Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at @festovaldecannes…it's the BEST feeling in the world. It is after all a FILM FESTIVAL, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there's no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation at the Grand Palais. That's me after shedding buckets… It was overwhelming,” sharing an image clicked post the screening of Masaan at Cannes. She is seen in the photo alongside co-star Vicky Kaushal and director Neeraj Ghaywan.

The conversation around fashion taking precedence over cinema at Cannes gained momentum in India after Nandita Das shared a post on the subject. The actress-filmmaker who has been a part of the film festival several times in the past wrote, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can't show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the 'celebrities who wore sarees in Cannes'. Well, it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant, and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it.”

"Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018!" she added.

This year, some of the Indian celebrities who attended Cannes are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sara Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mouni Roy. Anushka Sharma is expected to attend the ceremony in the coming days.

This year, four Indian films across different sections feature at the Cannes film festival. Kanu Behl's Agra will be showcased in the Directors' Fortnight, while Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will be screened during the Midnight Screenings. Additionally, Nehemich will be presented in the La Cinef section, and a restored Manipuri film titled Ishanhou will be featured in the Classics section.