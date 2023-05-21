Cannes 2023: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Day Out In The French Riviera. See Pics

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are also attending Cannes Film Festival this year and they could not be any happier. Richa Chadha, a Cannes veteran, will be attending the largest film festival of the world with her husband Ali Fazal. Interestingly, it will be Ali Fazal's first visit to the film fest this year. The couple, who got married a few years back, have kept their fans hooked by sharing regular updates from their fun-filled trip. In one story, Richa Chadha shared a picture of her ID card from the time she attended Cannes as a producer. She however revealed that the id showcased her picture from her 2015 film Sharing a picture of her ID card, Richa Chadha wrote, “My first Cannes as a producer but had my photo saved from Masaan LOL.”

Take a look:

She also shared pictures of herself and Ali from the trip. While Richa looked lovely in a black coat, Ali opted for a quirky jacket to beat for their day out. In one, we can see Ali posing In front of a poster while Richa wrote, "Baby's first Cannes."

Take a look at the posts here:

Richa has earlier attended the Cannes Film Festival with her films Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha began dating in 2015. The couple has worked together in the Fukrey franchise. They also jointly run the production banner Pushing Buttons Studios.

On the work front, Richa is returning with the original cast of Fukrey 3. The film will, however, not include Ali Fazal this time.