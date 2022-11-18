Richa Chadha Shares Glimpses Of Her Uttarakhand Trip With Husband Ali Fazal

A still from Richa Chadha's video. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's love story is what dreams are made of. The couple, who got married over 2.5 years ago, recently celebrated their marriage with a host of traditional ceremonies in the presence of friends and families. Weeks after treating fans to glimpses of their big wedding bash, Richa is back with another clip that is bound to make one smile. In the new Instagram post, Richa and Ali are seen relaxing amid the hills of Uttarakhand with a lovely stream flowing in the vicinity and a garden of flowers. Sharing the post, Richa said, “Me and my person, Uttarakhandi. November 2022 somewhere between the solar eclipse and the blood moon and the impending new moon was an intense creative period, an entity taking shape.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in Uttarakhand for their first project as producers, Girls Will Be Girls.

While on set, Richa Chadha even shared several images of the film's crew. She attached the pictures to a warm note that read, “I am so so proud of this lot of brilliant troopers who we have found ourselves collaborating with on so many levels. You all are pulling off a miracle and we see you, each of you and all those who are missing from these two frames. Thank you for Girls Will Be Girls. We still got days to go. And the last lap is always the hardest and the most fun. So, here's to Shuchi and the warriors who have put in their heart and soul and more to make this happen.”

On the occasion of Diwali, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gave us a glimpse of their celebration. Along with the montage video, which features them in their traditional best, Richa said, “Happy Diwali to you and yours …Sparkling in Mayyur Girotra and did rangoli with mor too! House cleaned up nice. Ali Fazal effortlessly dapper per usual! Pooja done. Prayed for peace, and wished fans on the occasion.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha began dating in 2015. The couple has worked together in the Fukrey franchise. They also jointly run the production banner Pushing Buttons Studios.