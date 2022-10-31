Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Had This Much Fun With Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal At Their Reception. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: alifazal9)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their union with their friends and family in early October. The couple got married 2.5 years ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn't get the chance to celebrate it with their industry friends so, they organized a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai, on October 4. It was a star-studded party with Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu and others in attendance. Now, Ali has offered a sneak peek into the grand reception as he has shared a video on his Instagram handle that features numerous pictures from the reception.

In the video, we can see Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha can be seen having a gala time with their friends. He added the song Khalbali from the movie Rang De Basanti. Along with the post, he wrote a note thanking everyone for making their day special with their presence. He wrote, "Ok I couldn't tag more peeps. This thing has limits. And for a bit there it felt good, something on the www had limits. Like, "sorry sir, itne Qaidi nahi daal sakte aap ek frame mein." (Can't put so many prisoners in one frame.) Hehe.

Thanking everyone, he added, "But I want to thank everyone, those who were there and those who weren't. Kuchh aa na sakey, kuchh ko hum bulaa na sakey, humaari mohabbat aap sabke saath ek lamba safar naap rahi hai, toh khair manaayein, thhoda muskuraayein, baatein baaqi hain, kuchh aaj nahi toh kal...dher saari Kahaaniyan baaki hain, nibhaana baaki hai, aur shikaayatein laazim hain, toh unka bayaan hona baaki hai. Aur kyuki hum rhyme mein chal rahe hain, dont you worry, saath saath chal raha ek saaki hai.. toh ghul mil lein zara - drink abhi baaki hai. (Some couldn't come while we were unable to invite some, but our love is with you, so smile as few things are left to talk about. We know you must have complaints from us so express them and since it's rhyming, don't you worry, let's celebrate and drink.)"

He concluded his note with these words, "Oh haan yeh gaana bohot pasand hai. Khud hee judh gaya. pasandeeda cheezein judh jaati hain. Aajka gyaan yahaan rokte hain. Baaki baaki hai. (Oh yes, I love this song. Favorite things happens fall together. Today's knowledge stops here. The rest remains.)"

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha began dating in 2015.