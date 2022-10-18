Richa Chadha Shares Pics From The 'Most Magical Week' Of Her Life With Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal legally got married about 2.5 years ago. However, they celebrated with family and friends earlier this month. Richa Chadha shared stunning pictures from the celebrations in Delhi and she wrote in her caption: "Photodump from the most memorable, magical, crazy week of my life. Felt beautiful in Rahul Mishra. Have followed and loved him since Masaan promotions. Kind soul, going global with a gentle heart...TY for the art I wore. Scroll to see the lehenga in it's full glory. Felt happy." She added, "This was the happiest day. #riali so grateful. Happy that families met, danced, ate, hugged and laughed together."

See Richa Chadha's post here:

On her Instagram story, Richa shared this picture and wrote: "Everyone saying I am super lucky. So making a point with Lucky Ali... Thanks." She added Lucky Ali's song O Sanam.

Screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony and he wrote: "Vibe thee yaar, Richa Chadha (It was a vibe)."

The star couple hosted a few ceremonies in Delhi earlier this month. Later they hosted a reception in Lucknow and another one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

The stars are said to be have been dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood.