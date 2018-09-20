Richa Chadha Tweets About Racist Encounter In Georgia, She Was 'Yelled' At By Airport Official

Richa Chdha's upcoming film is Shakeela.

Highlights She also narrated her encounter with the gentlest cabbie' Richa said she also gets annoyed when foreigners are mistreated in India Richa Chadha was recently seen in Love Sonia

If it were not for the alleged racist encounter while exiting Georgia, actress Richa Chadha's trip would have been perfect. She met 'the gentlest cabbie' in Tbilisi (capital of Georgia) but when she was exiting the country, an airport official's behaviour scared the memories of her trip. On Thursday, the Fukrey actress tweeted: "Met a racist AF officer at the passport control while exiting Georgia. Slammed my passport on the desk, twice... muttered under her breath in Georgian... yelled and asked me to hurry. Sad that people like her are the last ones we perhaps see on exiting the country." However before this tweet, Richa narrated a pleasant encounter with a Georgia local.

"Yesterday, in Tbilisi, met the gentlest cabbie... he was so sweet, he changed my experience of the city, refused a tip, smiled throughout ...We communicated only through gestures but I could feel his heart," Richa tweeted.

and now... met a racist AF officer at the passport control,while exiting Georgia. Slammed my passport on the desk,twice... muttered under her breath in Georgian,yelled and asked me to hurry.Sad that people like her are the last ones we perhaps see on exiting the country... — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 20, 2018

Yesterday, in Tbilisi,met the gentlest cabbie... he was so sweet, he changed my experience of the city, refused a tip, smiled throughout ...We communicated only through gestures but I could feel his heart! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 20, 2018

But Richa Chadha, 31, does not get bothered with rude attitude towards foreigner when Indians are at the receiving end. The Ram Leela actress also talked about how she has seen foreigners being mistreated by Indians. "Had met a super rude chap at Mumbai as well. He was muttering obscenities at other tourists who were entering India... but was super nice to me. 'Aur Ma'am kaun si shooting se aa rahe ho'... Told him I was offended. People like him made the first impression of my country," she tweeted.

Had met a super rude chap at Mumbai as well. He was muttering obscenities at other tourists who were entering India... but was super nice to me. "Aur Ma'am Kaun si shooting se aa rahe ho"...Told him I was offended people like him made the first impression of my country. https://t.co/lbHCuokbNW — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 20, 2018

Richa Chadha has featured in films like the Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Sarbjit and Daas Dev. Richa was recently seen in critically acclaimed Love Sonia and she is currently filming Shakeela, a biopic on the Nineties adult star.