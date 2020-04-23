Richa Chadha Ate This Dish In A Cup Because, 'Bartan'

Richa Chadha in a still from the video. (courtesy therichachadha)

Richa Chadha posted a picture of a "kick ass" meal she prepared and shared an interesting story related to it. The actress posted a picture of "sundried-tomato, gluten free pasta", and she revealed that she ate it straight out of a cup. The caption on Richa Chadha's humour-infused post read: "Made kick ass sundried-tomato, gluten free pasta with olives etc. And ate it in a cup ! Cuz bartan (dishes)." TBH, if we had to sum up Richa's post in a word, we would call it relatable. The comments section on Richa's Instagram post was flooded with LOL emojis.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were supposed to get married in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the COVID - 19 pandemic. The actress' spokesperson told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

On the professional front, Richa Chadha has a busy line-up of films. She was last seen in Panga, co-staring Kangana Ranaut. The actress has Ghoomketu, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela in the pipeline. She also featured in the Amazon Original series Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.