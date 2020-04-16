No Points For Guessing Who Took This Pic Of Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy therichachadha)

Highlights Richa Chadha shared a throwback picture from her beach vacation

"Remember when traveling was allowed," wrote Richa

She revealed the picture courtesy in the comments section

Richa Chadha, in coronavirus lockdown, is missing the beach just like us. On Thursday, the Masaan actress treated her Instafam to a throwback picture from her beach vacation. In the picture, Richa can be seen posing for the camera while standing on the beach. Sharing the picture, Richa reminisced the time "when travelling was allowed." She wrote, "Remember when travelling was allowed?" She also added the hashtag "throwback Thursday" to her post. Though Richa didn't add a picture courtesy to her post, she revealed it in a comment to her Bombairiya co-star Akshay Oberoi. Reacting to the picture, Akshay wrote, "Watttaa picture," to which Richa replied saying, "Akshay Oberoi, photo credit to Ali Fazal! This is candid, FYI. He called my name, I turned and click click." In another comment, one of her fans referred to Ali Fazal's character in Mirzapur and wrote, "Where is Guddu bhaiya," to which Richa replied saying, "Taking the photo." Take a look:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were planning to get married in April this year, postponed their marriage due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor's spokesperson told news agency PTI, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively." The spokesperson added, "They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the 2020 sports drama Panga where she shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. On the other hand, Ali Fazal was last seen in the Netflix film House Arrest.