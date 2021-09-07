Richa Chadha, You Have Competition. Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya Just Won The Accent Trend

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in stills from their respective clips. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are a match made in heaven. When they are not making us go weak in the knees with their mushy love posts, they ensure that we are laughing out loud with their funny antics. And, this time around the couple has presented us with not one but two clips that left us giggling. So, what videos are we talking about? Well, Richa recently hopped onto the “accent challenge” bandwagon and boy, did she ace it. The challenge which begins with the line “Oh my god, your accent is so sexy, say it again…” has taken on a life of its own, with people adding an Indian spin to it.

Users can be seen aping regional accents of English words and Richa Chadha chose Marathi. In the video that Richa Chadha posted, she is seen with editor and content creator Dipraj Jadhav. She chose to caption and begin the video with the line, “Oh my god, your Marathi accent is so sexy, say it again.”

The duo then proceeds to say words such as “alarm”, “pizza”, “T-shirt”, “computer”, “message”, “entry”, “helicopter” and “temporary” in a Marathi accent. The video had fans and colleagues of Richa Chadha in splits. Actress Shruti Haasan wrote, “Hahahaha. Epic. I love this too much.”

Watch it here:

And while Richa Chadha's beau Ali Fazal was not seen in the video, he was so impressed with the clip that he decided to do his version. The actor was also quick to mention that it was Richa's hilarious performance that inspired him to take on the challenge.

So which accent did he choose? Well, Ali Fazal did not opt for a regional accent but gave the challenge his own twist by speaking like Guddu Bhaiya, his character from the web series Mirzapur.

In the video, Ali Fazal is ably supported by content creator and actress Kusha Kapila. In the clip, Ali Fazal and Kusha Kapila are saying words such as “college”, “whiskey with coke”, “canteen”, “authentic accent”, “girlfriend”, “love the way you lie” in a hilarious Guddu Bhaiya accent.

Sharing the video, Ali Fazal wrote, “Haha Richa, tumhaara marathi waala dekha toh apan log ne socha.. phir thoda aur socha phir na kuchh pakaaya. (We saw your Marathi clip and began to think...And then we thought some more and cooked this up). I am fanboying you.” Further, he tagged Kusha Kapila and said, “My Reels game is on now."

Reacting to the clip, actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Hahaha you guys.” While Tisca Chopra said, “Superlative,” Sayani Gupta could not stop laughing.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the web series Lahore Confidential. She will next feature in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, has Death on the Nile in his kitty.