Rhiti Tiwari Responds To Ex-Stepfather's Questions Over Her Financial Claims

Rhiti Tiwari's journey on Bigg Boss 20 ended in a shocking mid-week eviction. Her exit followed host Salman Khan reprimanding her on Weekend Ka Vaar regarding her behaviour and remarks inside the house. One of her comments about her finances during the show also sparked a controversy outside.

While speaking about her relationship with her father Manoj Tiwari, Rhiti had revealed that she received a monthly allowance of around Rs 25,000 and managed her expenses carefully. She recalled the times when she survived on vada pav and put only Rs 500 worth of diesel in her car.

Her remarks were later questioned by Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, who claims to be her former stepfather. He questioned how Rhiti could describe her finances that way while allegedly owning expensive handbags, luxury cars and properties. Rhiti has now addressed the controversy, standing by her account and clarifying the context in which she made the remarks.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Rhiti said, "Since appropriate legal action has been taken, I would like to say nothing about it. But I think the fact that it came at such a convenient time should be an answer in itself. You know what I mean? I was not there to defend myself. So I think the audience is also smart. They'll understand."

Addressing her Rs 25,000 remark, the singer clarified that she had never claimed to be struggling financially and was simply sharing her personal experience. "I never said that I was struggling. This is just my experience. I think every household and every family has different thought processes. I'm 25 right now. My dad has been very clear and my family has been very clear: “Beta, you make your own life.” Because if I am handed something, I won't have any value for it. I will never have that fire within me to achieve something, to do something. So I'm very happy that this was not done for me," she added.

Rhiti explained that as people grow older, they can begin to feel hesitant or embarrassed about asking their families for things. The singer said she reached a point where she wanted to become more independent and felt that she should be able to manage things on her own.

She said, "It's not that I don't come from privilege or that privilege doesn't exist. It's just my truth. This is just what happened. It's not my struggle. It's just my story. I'm not saying, “Please sympathise with me.” I was talking about it in a different moment, a different vulnerable moment. So I'm not asking for any sympathy. If I was asking for sympathy, I would have been asking for it for many years. If this was something I wanted to do, I would have been doing it for many years. It's just that I became very real there. I've just been too real there. That's basically it."

Following her eviction, Rhiti Tiwari is now gearing up to release a new music album titled Rejected.

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