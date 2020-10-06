Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Karan Boolani Perfectly Sums Up Their Love Story

Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani (courtesy rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor knows just how to make boyfriend Karan Boolani's birthday special day. On Tuesday, Rhea poured her heart out in an Instagram note dedicated to her boyfriend of 13 years, Karan Boolani. Sharing a bunch of throwback photos - some from the recent past and some from years ago - Rhea described Karan Boolani as "my man". Here's what she wrote: "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right again in my life I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever."

Rhea Kapoor plants a kiss on Karan Boolani in the album cover. Here, take a look:

Last week, Rhea Kapoor shared a boyfriend appreciation post with throwback photos from when they were working for Aisha together. "Side by side since 2009," she wrote.

Rhea had also introduced Karan Boolani as her "first love" with this post: "Film wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. Aisha, 2010." Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor, was Rhea Kapoor's first film as a producer while Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director for the movie.

On Rhea Kapoor's birthday in March, Karan Boolani posted this loved up selfie and wrote: "Happy birthday... thank you for putting up with me too."

Karan Boolani is very much part of the Kapoors' family festivities. Karan Boolani also collaborated with Anil Kapoor as one of the executive producers of the Netflix show Selection Day.