What Sonam Kapoor Has To Say About Rhea And Karan Boolani's Relationship

Karan Boolani with the Kapoors (courtesy rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor recently spilled the beans on Rhea Kapoor's much talked about rapport with Karan Boolani in an interview with ZoomTV.com. Rhea and Karan recently featured in gossip columns for reports stating that the two are heading towards an impending wedding this year. When Sonam was asked about such speculation, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress told Zoom.TV: "Oh, no. When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you." The 33-year-old actress also said that Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been together for a decade now: "They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year."

Meanwhile, Karan Boolani is frequently spotted hanging out with the Kapoors on lunch dates, dinner parties and almost always feature in Kapoor family portraits. Karan Boolani also accompanied Rhea, Sonam and Anand Ahuja to Bali for the New Year vacation. His rapport with Rhea Kapoor's parents is evident from Anil Kapoor's caption for a Sunday brunch photo. "A happy Sunday with the only humans that make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside... Celebrating yet another beautiful love story," Anil Kapoor had written for this fam-jam photo, re-shared by Sunita Kapoor.

Karan Boolani was also by the Kapoors constantly during Sonam and Anand's wedding festivities in May last year:

He also often makes adorable posts featuring Anil Kapoor.

Unlike Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani is part of the film industry - he recently partnered with Anil Kapoor as an executive producer for Netflix series Selection Day.