Rhea Kapoor: 'My Parents Have Made A Lot Of Sacrifices So That I Could Be A Star Kid'

Rhea Kapoor with father Anil Kapoor (Courtesy rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor said that her parents - Anil and Sunita Kapoor - have worked very hard and made a lot of "sacrifices" in their lives so that she and could be the "star kid", the Veere Di Wedding co-producer told news agency PTI. Rhea Kapoor, who was attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with her father Anil Kapoor, in an interview to PTI said: "I'm very aware I'm blessed, privileged, lucky. That my father and mother have made a lot of sacrifices so that I could be the 'star kid' or whatever they call it. I'm not blind about it. I know a lot of people are not in my place but I'm never going to apologise for how much my parents work."

Rhea Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor said: "I'm trying to be compassionate and put myself into everybody's shoes but Anil Kapoor is the only father I've ever had. I love my life, had a wonderful childhood and have great parents."

Anil and Sunita Kapoor got married in May 1984. The couple welcomed their first child - Sonam Kapoor - in 1985. Rhea was born in March 1987. Harshvardhan Kapoor, the youngest of the Kapoor siblings, was born in November 1990.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Anil Kapoor said that he "believes" that girls are "superior" to boys as they are "multi-talented" and they can "multi-task". "That's the kind of atmosphere we have in my household. Girls dominate and rule the home. Once you start believing like that they are special, superior, automatically you let them be. They are multi-talented, they can multitask. They are so wonderful and beautiful. I can't imagine a world without them. The more the women in the world, the better it is," Anil Kapoor said.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be voicing the character of Baloo for the Hindi version of English movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. He will be seen in Total Dhamaal, co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. He also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the pipeline.

(With inputs from PTI)