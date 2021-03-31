Rhea Kapoor Tags The Usual Suspect Anil Kapoor In This 'Desi Parents' Meme

Rhea Kapoor with Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor shared a meme on desi parents on her Instagram profile on Wednesday and guess who she tagged in the meme? No points for guessing, her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor. In case you are wondering what the meme is about, we are here to help. The text on the meme shared by the film producer reads: "Desi parents will say 'tumne duniya nahi dekhi ' and won't let you see the duniya as well." Her post was flooded with LOL emojis in no time. Also, Rhea Kapoor stated in her caption that "Anil Kapoor put his tags off." LOL!

While we await Anil Kapoor's reaction to the meme, check out the post shared by Rhea Kapoor here:

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Rhea's siblings. Apart from being a film producer, she is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.