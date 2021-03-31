Guess The Star Who Sent COVID-19 Positive Fatima Sana Shaikh Ghar Ka Khaana. He's A Foodie

Fatima Sana Shaikh with Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan (courtesy fatimasanashaikh)

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week, is quarantined at home. Fatima recently checked into Instagram to thank one of her co-stars for sending her some home cooked food. Sharing a photo of the delicious spread, Fatima thanked actor Anil Kapoor, who is a foodie, for treating her to a scrumptious meal. "Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana," wrote the 29-year-old actress. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Anil Kapoor are co-stars of an upcoming movie, for which they were in Rajasthan earlier this year. Here's how Anil Kapoor packed a whole lot of love in tiffin dabbas for Fatima:

PS - here's proof that Anil Kapoor is a huge foodie.

On Monday, Fatima shared she's contracted the virus with a statement in an Instagram story, writing: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself." She also thanked her fans well-wishers for their concern. "Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys."

Meanwhile, very little is known about Fatima Sana Shaikh's new film with Anil Kapoor. The film's team were spotted shooting in Rawla Narlai Luxury Heritage Hotel in Rajasthan's Narlai, Rajsamand in January. The film also reportedly stars Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Fatima celebrated her birthday on the film's sets in January: "Working birthdays are always the best! Thank you for making it special Bade zoro shoro se manaane ke liye," she wrote in a post.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is best known for her role in Dangal. She has also starred in films such as Thugs OF Hindostan and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and was last seen in Ludo.