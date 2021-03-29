Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is Quarantined At Home

A file photograph of Fatima Sana Shaikh. (courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19 and she is currently in self-quarantine. On Monday, the 29-year-old actress, sharing the update on her health added that she is following all the necessary health and safety protocols after contracting the virus. She wrote in her Instagram story: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself." The Dangal star thanked her fans and all her well-wishers for their concern. "Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote.

Read Fatima Sana Shaikh's statement here:

Screenshot of Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story.

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after she featured in Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 super hit film Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Before her breakout movie, the actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also starred in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima recently featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. She will next be seen in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaan, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Earlier this month, actors Aamir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor contracted the virus. Many Bollywood actors tested positive for COVID-19 last year as well. Among them were Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 9-year-old granddaughter. Other celebrities, who tested positive, include Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Genelia D'Souza, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli among many others.

Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.