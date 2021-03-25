Rhea Kapoor Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For 'OG Irreverent Style Icon' Sunita Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: rheakapoor)

After Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's love-soaked birthday wishes, Sunita Kapoor received the sweetest birthday wish from daughter Rhea Kapoor. Just like her sister Sonam Kapoor, Rhea also shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and her mom, on Instagram. To make the birthday post even more special, Rhea wrote down a caption dedicated to the "OG irreverent style icon," and also shared how her mother makes her feel powerful. "Happy birthday to the OG irreverent style icon Sunita Kapoor, I feel so powerful because you show me everyday how a universe of love and many lives can spiral out of one woman's life and energy. I know I can do it too because I see you create something new and great every single day. I love you so much #bestbossladyever," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out Rhea's birthday wish for Sunita Kapoor here:

While one picture features Sunita from her youth days, others are childhood pictures of Rhea with her mother. The birthday girl reacted to the post and wrote: "Love you to the moon and back, my daughters are my life. The post also received several comments from Rhea's Instafam including her aunt and Sunita's sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor who dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kapoor's husband and actor Anil Kapoor also extended a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife. He shared several recent pictures with the birthday girl and wrote a long birthday note for her in which he enlisted some of the million reasons why he loves her.

Take a look at some of those reasons here:

Alternatively, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently in London also wrote down a sweet birthday note for her mother. She shared one solo picture of her mother along with several pictures of herself with Sunita on Instagram. "I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984 and they later welcomed their eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor in 1985. After Sonam, they welcomed Rhea in 1987 and their son Harshvardhan in 1990.