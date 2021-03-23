Straight From Rhea Kapoor's Kitchen. She Cooked One Of Her Signature Dishes

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Highlights Rhea loves to share posts about her food

Kareena, Anil Kapoor are fans of Rhea's culinary skills

Rhea cooked spicy lobster garlic noodles

So what's cooking in Rhea Kapoor's kitchen today? She might not have invited us but the film producer made sure that the world gets to know about the signature recipe 'spicy lobster garlic noodles.' Rhea shared a picture of the mouth-watering dish she prepared during her stay in Alibaug and people can't stop raving about it. Actress Malaika Arora said "Omgggg" in the comments. Fashion designer Anaita Adajania Shroff thinks the dish "looks divine." Actor Siddhanth Kapoor just replied with a "Wow."

Rhea loves cooking and keeps sharing pictures of the delicacies under hashtag '#rheamade'. Last week, she prepared a Mexican feast for the 'OGs'. "Chicken enchiladas with green chile, chimichurri and pickled onions, baja fish tacos, guacamole and chips and the piece de resistance - spicy melty birria queso tacos and consomme (dip! Dip! Dip!) braised for 4 hours. And love, lots of love. (I'm tagging samu even though she ate thread chicken )," read the caption.

The Veere Di Wedding producer has reiterated in interviews that she found cooking spiritual. In a chat with News18, Rhea said, "Though I've cooked only a few times in the past year because of all the work, I really look forward to weekends when I can prepare and I do everything from scratch. It's like a spiritual thing for me." Rhea also took charge of curating food and drinks at her sister actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding back in 2018.