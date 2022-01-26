Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Other Stars Share Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan posted this. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many other celebrities wished their fans through their social media handles. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself with his beard coloured like the national flag. Sharing the post Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Wishing you a very happy republic day." Akshay Kumar posted a video from the Republic Day fly past and wished his fans. "Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force... leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai Hind," wrote Akshay Kumar. He also added an Indian flag emoji in the caption. Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself, where she is all smiles along with the Indian flag. "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians," wrote Preity Zinta along with hashtag #JaiHind. Abhishek Bachchan also wished his fans in a video and wrote: "Happy Republic Day!"

Tiger Shroff wished his fans through a reprise version of Vande Matram sung by him on Instagram. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: "With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!," along with hashtag #VandeMatram.

Varun Dhawan shared a video in which he can be seen unfurling the national flag at a resort. Varun shared that he was absolutely "Honoured" and wrote: "Wishing you all a very happy Republic day. Had the absolute honour of unfurling the national flag on our Republic Day. When I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do something like that. Extremely humbled."

Shahid Kapoor wished fans along with a picture of an Indian stamp on his Instagram story. The stamp dates from the first-ever Republic Day. The picture read: "Inauguration Jan 26, 1950. Sharing the pic, Shahid wrote: "Happy Republic Day!"

Sunny Deol wished his fans along with a throwback video, that features clips from his films with a patriotic theme. The clip also featured his mother Prakash Kaur. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote: "Happy Republic Day Everyone," along with hashtags #republicday #republicdayindia #reelsinstagram #ReelsIndia and #india.

Karan Johar also shared an Instagram story, wishing his fans. This is what he wrote: "To the spirit of our republic- may we hold, cherish and celebrate our constitution- the pillar that upholds the country's values and binds it together in unity! Jai Hind!"

