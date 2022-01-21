Tiger Shroff's Birthday Gift For Sister Krishna Is A Maldives Holiday But With A Condition

Highlights Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff celebrates her birthday today

Tiger Shroff wrote the sweetest birthday wish for Krishna

The War actor has also gifted Krishna a trip to the Maldives

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is celebrating her birthday today. From her mother Ayesha Shroff to her brother Tiger Shroff and friend Disha Patani, everyone has been wishing her by writing sweet birthday notes. But the sweetest birthday wish is from her brother Tiger. The War actor shared a candid photo with Krishna and wrote, "Happy birthday to my bro @kishushroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though." Not just this, he also penned a handwritten note for Krishna, along with her birthday gift, which is a trip to the Maldives.

Tiger's Shroff's handwritten note for Krishna reads, "Happy birthday Keeshu!! Love you so much. Wish the best of everything for you this year. Don't know what to gift you so thought of just gifting you a trip to the Maldives for "1 person only."

Krishna Shroff shared a photo of the handwritten note on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Definitely taking you on that offer. Love you so much @tigerjackieshroff! The biggest blessing in our lives." Disha Patani wrote, "Happy b'day keeshu," followed by an array of red heart emojis.

Check out Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for Krishna Shroff:

(Screenshot taken from Tiger Shroff's Instagram)

(Screenshot taken from Krishna Shroff's Instagram)

Krishna Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff also wished her with a heartfelt note and the same reads, "Happppppiest birthday my darling daughter and my comrade in arms!!! I'm SOOOO proud of the woman you have become!!!" Thanking her mother, Krishna commented on the post, "I love you so much! Thank you to the most beautiful person I know." Along with the wish, Ayesha Shroff shared throwback candid photos with her daughter.

Check out Ayesha Shroff's note for Krishna Shroff:

Krishna Shroff has taken her love for fitness a level up and is the co-founder of MMA Matrix gym. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often seen working out in Krishna Shroff's gym.