Why Krishna Shroff Said 'No' To Every Film Offer She Got

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, in an interview with Bollywood Life, revealed that she's received a lot of film offers but have rejected all. Talking about her aspirations, Krishna Shroff said she never wanted to join films and fitness is her passion in life. When asked about film offers, she said: "I've of course said, 'No,' to every one of them because I've been pretty solid and clear in my head from the beginning - it's not something that I wanted to delve into, it's just doesn't ignite that spark within me like." Talking about her MMA studio, Krishna Shroff added: "This gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and crave for and that (films) just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do."

Actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha are Krishna and Tiger Shroff's parents. In terms of work, Krishna Shroff co-owns the mixed martial arts studio MMA Matrix along with her brother Tiger Shroff. She is also the founder of Matrix Fight Night, a platform which enables Indian fighters to feature in shows across the world.

However, "the only time" Krishna Shroff will consider a big screen project is if she and Tiger Shroff are asked to play a sister-brother duo on screen: "That's probably the only time you would see me on screen. I think, we'd be great together and do action that people haven't seen before in our country."

While Krishna Shroff may not be interested in joining films, she dropped her first music video last month. Titled Kinni Kinni Vaari, the multi-starrer music video also features actresses Jannat Zubair, Nagma, and comedian Jamie Lever and Raj Shoker. "Show some love," Krishna Shroff had written while sharing her music video.