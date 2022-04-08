'Representation Matters': Priyanka Chopra's Shout Out To Bridgerton 2's Sharma Sisters

A still from Bridgerton 2. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico), gave a huge shout out to the second season of Netflix's popular series Bridgerton. In her tweet, Priyanka Chopra added the hashtag #representationmatters and she stated that it was "such an anomaly" when she started out and that it is "wonderful" to see "desi representation" on such a big platform. Bridgerton 2's Sharma sisters, Edwina Sharma and Kate Sharma, have been portrayed on screen by actors Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley. Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "I have to say... it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!#representationmatters."

Read Priyanka Chopra's tweet here:

I have to say.. it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!#representationmatters@shondarhimes@netflix@bridgertonpic.twitter.com/3nXPMDWvyn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 7, 2022

Priyanka Chopra has featured in many Hollywood projects. She is also a tech-investor and counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She owns a haircare brand and also opened an Indian restaurant in New York last year.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.