Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Hid Matrix 4 Script In A...

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Matrix 4.(courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film has been directed by Lana Wachowski

Matrix 4 released on December 22

Priyanka's character is called Sati in the film

Priyanka Chopra, who plays the role of a character named Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, in a recent interview, revealed that she hid the film's script in a vault. During her appearance on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Priyanka Chopra talked about the first time she met the film's director Lana Wachowski, who she described as a "very massive and prolific" filmmaker and added that it was "intimidating." Priyanka added, "When she gave me the script which was freshly printed with my name written on it. Lana said 'Welcome to The Matrix'." The actress stated that she "took the script and she put that in a vault." She also said that she would read "it under her blankets with a torch" and check if nobody was watching her.

In The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, the film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. The other members of the cast also include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci.

The Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film on December 22. The Matrix released to instant acclaim in 1999. It introduced a futuristic world with a simulated reality known as the 'Matrix,' featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who was prophesied to be 'The One." It was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both releasing in 2003.