Amul's Post For Priyanka Chopra-Purab Kohli And A Hollywood Matrix

What if we told you, there is not just one but two Bollywood stars in The Matrix Resurrections? No, it is not a a glitch in the Matrix. While Priyanka Chopra has actively been promoting the film, another desi connection to the popular series is Purab Kohli and dairy brand Amul decided to acknowledge both the Bollywood stars in one of the biggest films of the year. They shared a cartoon version of Priyanka and Purab Kohli's characters in the film. "Popular in Purab and Pashchim," read the tagline. Sharing the post, Amul wrote in its caption: "Bollywood actors in new Hollywood blockbuster, Matrix Resurrections." In the film, Priyanka Chopra plays a character named Sati, while Purab Kohli plays the role of a game developer.

The Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski. Other than Keanu Reeves, who returns as Neo, the film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. It also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci in pivotal roles.

The first Matrix movie of 1999, introduced a futuristic world with a simulated reality known as the 'Matrix,' featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who was prophesied to be 'The One." The Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film on December 22. The Matrix released to instant acclaim in 1999 and was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both releasing in 2003.

Purab Kohli started his career in the film industry as a television actor. He has featured in a number of shows and films such as Hip Hip Hurray, Shararat, Bus Yuhin, Woh Lamhe and Rock On!!. He has also featured in web-series like It's Not That Simple, Typewriter and Out of Love.