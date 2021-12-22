The Matrix Resurrections : Purab Kohli, The Second Desi Connection, On Working With Keanu Reeves

Purab Kohli's still from 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer (Image courtesy: youtube)

Purab Kohli who plays the role of a game developer in The Matrix Resurrections, talked about his role in Sense 8 which helped him to land a role in Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections. The film also features Priyanka Chopra as 'Sati'. In an interview with NDTV's Rohit Khilnani, Purab Kohli spoke about his role and working with actor Keanu Reeves in the 4th chapter of the Matrix Franchise. "It's like a dream come true and also working in The Matrix Resurrections it was easy for me because I was familiar with actors from Lana's Sense 8 said Purab Kohli talking about his experience in working with the Matrix Franchise. Purab also spoke about working with Keanu Reeves and said, "It was a huge moment to work alongside the Hollywood star. I did shoot a bit with Keanu Reeves and shooting with him...he is one of the biggest stars in the world and when you are with him, he is just the exact level with you and he is just himself," in an interview with NDTV's Rohit Khilnani.

Speaking of how he landed the role in the movie, Purab shared that he didn't audition for the film because the director was aware of his work from Sense8.

"I didn't audition for 'Matrix' because I had worked with Lana on 'Sense8', which I auditioned for a couple of times and then also did reading before I got cast. That was the tough one. But once Lana trusted I could act and I think for the 'Matrix' it was just a sheer honour that she just thought of me for the part," said Purab Kohli, reports PTI.

Purab Kohli made his Hollywood debut with Lana Wachowski's Sense 8 in 2014 also opened up about, how The Matrix Resurrections can open more doors for him on the international level, in an interview with PTI.

Talking about his role, "I never thought I could be a part of the Matrix franchise," said Purab Kohli, reports PTI. He also spoke about how The Matrix Resurrections can open more doors for him on the international level, "This is such a big film and you are part of it and clearly a noticeable part. I think it will kind of make an impression. Fingers crossed, people will look at casting me in bigger parts and trust that as an actor I could carry on bigger parts in films that are as big as this," reports PTI.

"The world is becoming very global, especially in the entertainment front when you have options to watch so many things and films are crossing over. So, I think it's a good time to be placed where I am placed," said Purab Kohli on his part in The Matrix Resurrections, reports PTI.

Purab Kohli made his debut with Hip Hip Hurray in 1999 and was later seen in Bollywood films like Air Lift, Rock On 2, Noor among more.

The Matrix Resurrections will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and it also includes Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff. The film releases on December 22 in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi.