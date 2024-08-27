<i>Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein</i>: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza And Saif Ali Khan's Rom-Com To Re-Release On This Date

If you are a fan of 2000s Bollywood rom-coms, we have some good news to share. The beloved 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, featuring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to re-release in theatres on August 30. Yes, you read that right. The makers have confirmed the news by sharing a video poster of the movie on their official Instagram handle. The caption read, "23 years later, love finds its way back to the big screen. Relive the magic of timeless romance with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Re-releasing in Cinemas THIS FRIDAY 30th August 2024! Are you excited?” The movie will be screened in PVR INOX theatres till September 5.

Just a day before the re-release announcement, the makers dropped a montage on social media featuring some special glimpses from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.The clip included special glimpses of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. One of the frames shows the iconic Zara Zara song sequence. The title track playing in the background brings back nostalgic memories. “Fall in love all over again with the classic tale that never gets old,” read the caption. Check it out:

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a love triangle. It centres around Maddy (Madhavan) who impersonates Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) to woo his love interest Reena (Dia Mirza). Things take a surprising turn when the truth is revealed. The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment. In addition to the leading trio, Jackky Bhagnani, Tanaaz Currim Irani, Anupam Kher, Kabir Sadanand, Maya Alagh, Navin Nischol and Smita Jaykar are also seen in the movie.

Work-wise, R Madhavan has a few projects queued in his pipeline including Test, Amriki Pandit, and De De Pyaar De 2. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Devara and Jewel Thief. Coming to Dia Mirza, her last on-screen appearance was in Dhak Dhak, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi.