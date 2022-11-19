Reene Sen's Birthday Note For Mom Sushmita Sen: 'Home Is Wherever You Are'

Reene Sen shared this image. (courtesy: reneesen47)

Reene Sen shared the most beautiful post for her mother Sushmita Sen on her 47th birthday today. Sharing a beautiful picture of her mother on Instagram, Renee wrote, "Happy birthday to my Lifeline As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hardwork... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life... thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt."

She added, "There is no one else I would want to practice my auditions with, travel the world with, workout with... Home is wherever you are... Thank you for keeping me grounded... As I'm getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream... most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms!"

Renee ended her caption with, "I love you infinity Maa!!! Welcome to your 47th!!! Hapyyyyy birthday Mommy!"

Renee's emotional post soon caught the attention of the birthday girl. Replying to her daughter's post, Sushmita Sen in the comments wrote, "I love you Shona Maa!!! It's Always been my privilege!!! I thank God for you both!"

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to Renee and Alisah. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000, while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabazi.

Renee and Sushmita often share pictures with each other on their social media handles.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be soon seen in the web series Taali, where she will be playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.