Recovered From COVID-19, Tamannaah Thanks The Medical Staff For Helping Her

Tamannaah photographed with the doctors. (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

Highlights Tamannaah recently recovered from COVID-19

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors," she wrote

"The kindness, sincere caring made everything better," she added

Baahubali star Tamannaah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, on Saturday, shared a thank you note for the team of doctors and the medical staff that helped her recover. She posted a picture along with the doctors at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad and she wrote in her note: "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and the staff at Continental Hospital." She added, "I was so sick, weak and scared but then you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better."

Take a look at Tamannaah's post here:

The actress had contracted the virus earlier this month. On October 5, she shared a statement, in which she wrote: "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals, I am now being discharged."

A few months ago, Tamannaah's parents tested positive for coronavirus. She announced it in a statement, an excerpt from which read, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines."

Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her upcoming projects also include That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 film Queen) and Seetimaarr. She will also feature in the Telugu remake of the Sriram Radhavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun.