Tamannaah Steps Into Tabu's Shoes For AndhaDhun Remake. Guess Who Plays Radhika Apte's Role

Months after the Telugu remake of the Sriram Radhavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun was announced, the makers revealed the female cast of the film. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an official statement to report that Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh have been roped in for the Telugu remake. While the Baahubali star will step into Tabu's shoes, Radhika Apte's role will be portrayed by Nabha Natesh. "Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh are finalised to reprise Tabu and Radhika Apte's roles respectively... Nabha Natesh is happy to play the leading lady," said the statement. In AndhaDhun, Tabu played the role of a character with shades of grey while Radhika was cast as a hapless romantic.

In February this year, the makers revealed the news about a Telugu remake, with Nithiin cast as the male lead, originally played by actor Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun.

Ayushmann Khurrana received the Best Actor National Award at the 66th edition of the prestigious film awards for his performance in the movie. AndhaDhun also took home two more awards that day, winning Best Hindi Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the Best Actor National Award with Vicky Kaushal, who also received the Best Actor prize for playing the role of an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The Telugu remake of AndhaDhun will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi while the film will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy for Sreshth Movies Production. The shooting of the Telugu remake of the crime thriller will begin in November.