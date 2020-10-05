'Will Recover Fully,' Writes Baahubali Actress Tamannaah, COVID-19 Positive, After Being Discharged From Hospital

Tamannaah shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tamannaahspeaks/ )

Highlights "I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week": Tamannaah

"I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive," she added

"For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised," wrote the actress

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, has been discharged from the hospital, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday. The Baahubali actress, whose parents tested positive for the virus in August, shared in her post that she is "optimistic" she will "recover fully" from COVID-19 and added that she will be "self-isolating" at her home. "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals, I am now being discharged," wrote the actress.

She added: "It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay well."

Read her post here:

In August, Tamannaah shared in an Instagram post that her parents tested positive for the coronavirus. "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines," read an excerpt from her post.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned south actress who is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. Tamannaah Bhatia has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals.