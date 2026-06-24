Ravi Dubey Asks Fans To "Wait With Faith" Amid Excitement For Nitesh Tiwari's <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, recently reacted to the excitement surrounding the film.

What's Happening

Ravi Dubey told ANI, “Bharat aur Ramayana ek dusre se alag nahi hain. They are one. As far as preparation is concerned, we will discuss that later. Yeh hamara itihaas, dharohar hai — the more we can work on it, the more we will try to do justice to it within our abilities. It has been an amazing experience.”

He added, “We are making the film with faith. You wait with faith.”

About The Ramayana Teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana introduces the audience to the first and many glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. From the coronation to the exile in the forest of Panchavati, Ranbir Kapoor steps into the mythical character of Lord Rama with poise, elegance, calmness, and celestial glory.

Don't miss the fleeting glimpse of Yash as Raya (Ravan) at the end of the teaser.

About Ramayana

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first installment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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