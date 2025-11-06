Raveena Tandon Reveals Why She Rejected Shah Rukh Khan-Led <i>Darr</i>: 'It Wasn't Vulgar, But There Were Things'

Yash Chopra's 1993 psychological thriller Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, is remembered for its stellar performances. However, Raveena Tandon recently revealed that she was the first choice to play the female lead in the film.

In a conversation with Smita Prakash on ANI's podcast, Raveena Tandon mentioned a few films she had turned down early in her career. Among them were Darr and Prem Qaidi.

Raveena Tandon said, "Darr came to me first. It wasn't vulgar, but there were some scenes I was not comfortable with. There were things like wearing a swimming costume, and I would say, 'No, I'll not wear that.'"

Speaking about another film, Prem Qaidi, Raveena Tandon shared, "Even Prem Qaidi was offered to me first. There was a scene where the hero pulls down the zipper, and a strap is showing. I was uncomfortable with that. I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things, especially proximity with people I didn't know well."

The actress further shared that she was never arrogant, but she always had her own boundaries.

Raveena Tandon said, "I was always like how I am right now. That's why people treated me like one of the boys."

Released in 1993, Darr featured Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil were also part of the project.

Written by Honey Irani and Javed Siddiqui and backed by Yash Raj Films, Darr followed the story of Kiran Awasthi (Juhi Chawla), who is stalked by her obsessive lover Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan). When Kiran becomes engaged to navy officer Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol), Rahul's obsession spirals out of control.

