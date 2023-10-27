Inside Raveena Tandon's Birthday Celebrations In Panna Tiger Reserve

Raveena shared this image. (Courtesy: RaveenaTandon)

First, let us all wish Raveena Tandon a belated happy birthday. The actress turned 49 on Thursday. Can you believe it? At least, we can't. Raveena Tandon has now shared a series of pictures and videos from her birthday celebration on Instagram. The actress spent her day at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh with her family. The opening frame features Raveena smiling for the lens. Next, there is a video from the cake-cutting ceremony. The actress is seen cutting into a yummy-licious rich chocolate cake with whipped cream on it. Oh, wait. There is an almond cake too. It was served on a table decorated with rose petals. We also get a glimpse of the safari ride. Sharing her birthday album, Raveena Tandon wrote, “A Happy Birthday dump! Couldn't have been more perfect!” Actress Shonali Malhotra Soni was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Happy happy birthday to you beautiful.. shine bright always.”

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani has also shared some glimpses of the mind-night birthday celebrations on Instagram Stories. Along with a picture of her mother, Rasha wrote, “Her birthday but I am eating the cake.”

Next, Rasha dropped a picture of the dessert table. We can spot a choco-lava cake and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Take a look:

Rasha Thandani has also dropped a special birthday post to wish her mother. In the clip, the two are seen dancing. Towards the end, they are sharing a warm hug. Rasha's birthday note read, “Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love you forever, nobody comes closer.” She has also added a red heart to the post.

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The film will be released in December 2024.