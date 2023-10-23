ICYMI: Raveena Tandon's Ashtami Celebrations With Sara Ali Khan And Daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon shared this image. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Actor Raveena Tandon shared glimpses of her 'Maha Ashtami' celebrations on Monday as she was accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani and actor Sara Ali Khan. Raveena took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from the event. She captioned the post, "Ashtami with #matarani and my #betirani .. thank you my dearest @bindiyadutta6 @siddhid11 @nidhiduttaofficial @binnoykgandhi #jpsaab for being amazing hosts always." Raveena wore a red suit for the day while her daughter Rasha chose a yellow embroidered suit. Sara can also be seen posing for the camera in a selfie taken by Raveena.

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to an eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity, and tranquillity. Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in her kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty. A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

