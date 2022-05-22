Rashmika Mandanna's 'Awkward' Pics Are The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from her friend's wedding. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna was declared the “national crush” as soon as her first few movies hit the screens and for good reason. The actress is known for her spunky personality, stunning looks and infectious charm. We got a glimpse of all these qualities when the actress posed for a bunch of beautiful candid pictures at a friend's wedding. Dressed in a saree that is draped in Coorgi style – Rashmika is from Coorg, Karnataka – the actress described the pictures and her poses as “awkward”. In the caption, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Me just being (the awkward for pictures) me." She also gave photo credits to her friend, Anmol Appanna.

Last week Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from the wedding she attended and wrote at length about her childhood friends and her growing up years. Posting pictures in which she is seen with the bride and her many childhood friends, the actress said, “Today my friend Raagini Muddaiah got married (and I don't have a picture with her from today) but I wouldn't have missed it for the world. After missing a 4 am flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times. Thank god, I finally made it to her wedding! And OMG, what a beautiful bride she is.”

Rashmika Mandanna further said, “Ahhh and these girls. I literally grew up with these girls. It's been 17 years since I've known them and nothing's changed at all. They keep me sane, they keep me rooted, they keep me happy and these are my girls. So so glad today I got to see them!”

The Geeta Govindam star added, “I wanted to share a lil something from my personal space with you all. This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed.”

On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna also introduced us to her family in an adorable Instagram post. Posting a warm selfie, The Pushpa: The Rise actress said, “The Mandanna family. Love saying that. This is us and you guys bring this smile to our faces. We love you.”

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a bunch of exciting products including Animal, Mission Majnu, and Goodbye.