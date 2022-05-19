'This Is Us': Meet Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna's Family

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

We simply love Rashmika Mandanna's presence on social media. The Pushpa: The Rise actress has been winning our hearts by being real on-screen as well as off the screen. And, on Thursday, Rashmika posted an adorable family postcard. In the picture, we see Rashmika's mom, dad and younger sister. The four are huddled together to fit in the frame and their happiness is quite visible on their faces. The caption was dedicated to Rashmika's fans. It read, “The Mandanna family. Love saying that. This is us and you guys bring this smile to our faces. We love you.”

Fans have flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis. Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna often shares glimpses of her personal life on her Instagram timeline. Recently, she attended the wedding ceremony of one of her childhood friends as a bridesmaid. Rashmika happily introduced her childhood friends to her fans. In the photos, we see the actress dressed to impress in a saree, which she draped in the traditional Coorgi style. The caption won our hearts. It read, “Today my friend Raagini Muddaiah got married (and I don't have a picture with her from today) but I wouldn't have missed it for the world. After missing a 4 am flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times. Thank god, I finally made it to her wedding. And OMG, what a beautiful bride she is.” She added, “Ahhh and these girls. I literally grew up with these girls. It's been 17 years since I've known them and nothing's changed at all. They keep me sane, they keep me rooted, they keep me happy and these are my girls. So so glad today I got to see them.” She ended the note by writing, “This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed."

Rashmika Mandanna believes in the joy of little things in life. From cuddling her pet pooch to enjoying a warm cuppa, she cherishes all of it. We aren't saying it. One of her post captions says it. And, the accompanying photo absolutely proves her point. The photo features Rashmika lazily slumped in a chair, holding a cup of beverage and pouting for a mirror selfie. Her caption read, “The little joys.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Animal, Mission Majnu, and Goodbye.