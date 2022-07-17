Nothing To See Here. Just Rashmika Mandanna Stealing The Show Like A Red Rose

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna's social media timeline is a treat to watch. From pulling uber-cool looks to giving diva vibes, the actress is unbeatable. Proof? Her latest upload on Instagram. It has painted our screens red. She looks like a vision in the ravishing number. Don't miss that million-dollar smile, please. It has brightened our screens. The actress didn't think much about the caption and just went with the flow. Can you guess? Don't worry, we won't keep you waiting. A bunch of red roses that's all. Fair enough, we think.

Take a look:

As per Rashmika Mandanna, she is a “blessed mess.” Nailing the denim on denim game, Rashmika's infectious smile has made the case in this set of beautiful pictures.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her debut in Bollywood. And, fans, including us, can't keep calm. Everyone wants to know everything about her upcoming projects. And, in a way, Rashmika answered our call when she announced the wrap-up of her upcoming film Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika penned a heartfelt post for the cast and crew of her film. “Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby Goodbye but guys it's a wrap for me for Goodbye,” the caption read.

Rashmika Mandanna also wrote special messages for her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

For Big B, she said, “Amitabh Bachchan sir, I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you. You are the world's bestest man ever.” Rashmika Mandanna's “miss you” note for Neena Gupta went like this. She wrote, “Neena Gupta, you are the cutest. I miss you.”

Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl. Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna is also part of Misson Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.