Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Pic From Their Thailand Honeymoon Goes Viral

After a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were in Koh Samui, Thailand, enjoying a romantic honeymoon.

A picture of the newlyweds has gone viral, showing them in each other's embrace on a staircase. Dressed in casuals, the two are seen gazing into each other's eyes, wrapped in love.

The ambience looks tropically sunny, with dense trees in the backdrop.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a source said, "Vijay and Rashmika were staying in a private Airbnb villa-a sprawling property overlooking the beach-opting for a more intimate and personal experience over a traditional luxury resort. Much like their wedding celebrations, their holiday reflected their individuality, choosing a setting that felt authentic and uniquely theirs."

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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