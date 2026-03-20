Ranveer Singh's 'Slapping Queen' Saumya Tandon Shares Unseen Pics From <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Special Screening

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 102 crore on day one. On the same day, a special screening of Dhurandhar 2 was held in Mumbai, which was attended by members of the cast. Actors Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Saumya Tandon, among others, were spotted at the event. A few hours later, Saumya Tandon shared a series of photographs and a video from the post-screening party.

About Saumya Tandon's Post

One of the pics features Tandon alongside Ranveer Singh, who is taking a selfie. Another photograph shows her posing with director Aditya Dhar, while a separate image features her alongside Dhar's wife and actor Yami Gautam.

A few clips shared online also showed her spending time with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sara Arjun. Actors Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan, known for their dance number, Shararat, were also seen posing with Tandon during the gathering.

While sharing the pictures, Saumya also posted a brief note, revealing that Ranveer Singh had referred to her as a "slapping queen" during the celebrations. The comment was a reference to a scene in the film in which Tandon's character slaps Singh's character, Hamza, following the murder of Rehman Dakait.

The caption read, "The madness in the party post the film screening with Dhurandhars. Congratulations to you all, for making history. And the man behind it @adityadharfilms and the dhurandhar himself @ranveersingh (who was telling me all want to be slapped by me and then made me the slapping queen ) the super talented @yamigautam and the man who casted me @castingchhabra and the rising star @saraarjunn and the unbelievable music which took this film to another level @shashwatology , the hotties @krystledsouza and @ayeshaakhan_official . Old friend @manavgohil . The hottest looking badass @rampal72 and dearest @therakeshbedi . The incredible voices @jubin_nautiyal @bombayrockers , @magicshruti the woman who styled us all with so much love @smriti.schauhan I am there just for a scene but watch the film ."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh Goes To Pakistan, Gifts India A Blockbuster