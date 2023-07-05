Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Reviewed By Paparazzi

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been trending ever since its release, so when the film's lead actor Rocky AKA Ranveer Singh was pictured at the Mumbai airport last night, a paparazzo referred to the actor as "Rocky" (the name of his character in the film). Meanwhile, referring to the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, another paparazzo added, "Baba theatre pe aag laga dega (the film will set the screen on fire)." Another one wished the actor "Happy birthday in advance." The actor will celebrate his 38th birthday on July 6. The actor thanked the paparazzi and waved at them.

Sharing the film's trailer, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Let's 'switch' this up a bit ! The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out now." Take a look:

The film's impressive ensemble cast, other than Gully Boy co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which released last year. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year. Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.