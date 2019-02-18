Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Amul's Nod. "Ek Number," He Says

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, collected over Rs 70 crore in four days

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 18, 2019 21:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Amul's Nod. 'Ek Number,' He Says

Amul Topical on Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh. (Image courtesy: Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Apna Time Hai... Khayega," the ad post read
  2. Ranveer Singh says this Amul Topical is 'ek number'
  3. Gully Boy is running successfully in cinemas

Ranveer Singh is on cloud #9 after back-to-back hits with Simmba and Gully Boy. His latest film, Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, is currently ruling the box office and on Monday it was immortalised by Amul in their latest graphic poster. "Ek Number," said Ranveer Singh as he shared the poster on his Instagram story. It featured cartoon versions of Ranveer, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi - the dynamic trio of Gully Boy and read, "Apna Time Hai... Khayega." The ad post added, "What's inside the rapper." The text of the ad alluded to the film's famous song Apna Time Aayega, which has been rapped by Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at Amul's take on Gully Boy:

1utdr97o

 

Gully Boy released to rave reviews on Valentine's Day. The film's box office report card also spells "success" with over Rs 70 crore in its pocket in the (extended) opening weekend. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy will cross the lifetime collection Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's previous collaboration Dil Dhadakne Do (Rs 76.88 crore) by Monday.

 

 

 

 

Gully Boy is the story of Murad's (Ranveer Singh) journey from the slums of Mumbai to the stage to world of hip hop music. Murad, under the mentorship of MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) transitions from Murad to rapper Gully Boy. The film is inspired by the lives and work of rappers Divine and Neazy.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review: "Gully Boy can be whole-heartedly commended for its craft, fascinating characters and RANVEER SINGH. He absolutely kills the slow-burning rapper act."

Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

gully boy amulranveer singhalia bhatt

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaBharat BandhGoaPlebisciteKulbhushan JadhavWorld Cup 2019Live TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSaudi Crown PrinceISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7FlipkartBenelli

................................ Advertisement ................................