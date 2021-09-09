Ranveer Singh's Double Ponytail Goes Viral. Memes Incoming On Twitter

Ranveer Singh being Ranveer Singh here. (Image courtesy: deepveer.fans)

How does one know if Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a new look? Simple, wait for the memes parade on Twitter and it did happen. On Wednesday, Twitter was buzzing with memes with more than a little help from Ranveer Singh, who was trending yet again for his fabulously OTT airport look which, simply put, was right up the actor's alley. Ranveer Singh was spotted at Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's new film launch, all suited-up and then there was the thing that stole the show. Wait for it.... Double ponytails! Needless to say, the actor who is known for his maverick style, started trending big time on Twitter. There were some hilarious comparisons. Enough said, check out the memes already.

Reminds me of childhood when my Mummy used to do that to my hairs#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/a2v1Ef9WhK — Annu (@AnnuBansal12) September 8, 2021

When a client works with two agencies on the same creative campaign



The output - #RC15#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/FE3g10Axaj — (@Mughizh_) September 8, 2021

Ranveer Singh has worn everything from a septum ring on a magazine cover to skirts on red carpets to a high ponytail at an award show. Earlier this year, he also made headlines for his haute Gucci look. Ranveer was dressed in Gucci's collection and his OTT look inspiration was from the high-end fashion brand itself - Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which will showcase India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer stars as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.