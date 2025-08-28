Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> First Look Set To Be Attached With Janhvi-Sidharth's <i>Param Sundari</i> In Theatres

Param Sundari, led by Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is releasing in theatres tomorrow. Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar's first look will be attached to Tushar Jalota's film on the big screen across cinema halls in India.

What's Happening

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar first look has a 2-minute 42-second cut and has been certified U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Dhurandhar's first look made its digital debut back on July 6, 2025, on Ranveer Singh's birthday and had grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

With the first look now being unveiled for the first time on the big screen attached to Param Sundari, releasing in theatres, the excitement is expected to level up.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and is a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna.

In A Nutshell

Ranveer Singh's comeback in a gritty role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar had made quite a buzz. The first look of Dhurandhar will be showcased on the big screen for the first time tomorrow, attached to Param Sundari, releasing in theatres.

ALSO READ | Will Param Sundari End Box Office Drought For Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra? Trade Expert Weighs In