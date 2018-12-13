Ranveer Singh's Comments On Deepika Padukone's Posts Are Making The Internet Want To 'Clone' Him

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed during their Mumbai reception (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ok folks, here they are at it again. Ranveer Singh just left a comment on wife Deepika Padukone's post and it's too cute for our weak hearts. "Baby mama cover Forbes," read Ranveer's comment on Deepika's Instagram post, which she shared over a week ago. It features her on the cover of Forbes magazine. The 32-year-old actress is now the highest earning female celebrity in India, as per the 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, but more on that later. This is Ranveer's second comment on the same post. When it was shared by Deepika, Ranveer posted a queen emoticon on it.

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment

On a photo of Deepika from the cover shoot of GQ magazine, in which she looks pretty swoon-worthy, Ranveer wrote "combusts" and on another post from the same shoot, he reviewed the photo by posting a kiss emoticon. Uff, Ranveer.

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment Of course, Ranveer's comment was embraced by Deepika's other followers and responses like "be mine" and "how can I clone him, because I need one."

Deepika too has commented on a post by Ranveer. But sorry Deepika, Ranveer wins in this one (like always). When Ranveer shared the video of Aankh Maare song from Simmba, Deepika commented, "I L-O-V-E IT," accompanied by some heart-eyed emoticons.

Screenshot of Deepika's comment

Aww you guys! As if you read our hearts.

Remember how the couple had set some gold standards of Instagram PDA before the wedding?

Meanwhile, on Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, Deepika Padukone moved up to #4. The "Padmaavat" earned Rs 112.8 crore between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. She was at sixth and 11th place in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Ranveer Singh took the eighth position.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November in Italy.